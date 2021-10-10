Whitbread (LON:WTB) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WTB. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,716.67 ($48.56).

Shares of WTB stock opened at GBX 3,261 ($42.61) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £6.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.77. Whitbread has a 52 week low of GBX 2,020 ($26.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,949.01 ($51.59). The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,221.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,228.65.

In other news, insider Adam Crozier purchased 6,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,111 ($40.65) per share, for a total transaction of £200,037.30 ($261,350.01).

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

