Whitbread (LON:WTB) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WTB. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,716.67 ($48.56).
Shares of WTB stock opened at GBX 3,261 ($42.61) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £6.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.77. Whitbread has a 52 week low of GBX 2,020 ($26.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,949.01 ($51.59). The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,221.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,228.65.
Whitbread Company Profile
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.
