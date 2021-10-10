Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Receives C$8.69 Average Target Price from Analysts

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.69.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WCP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.38 per share, with a total value of C$53,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,463,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,254,361.68. Insiders acquired 35,000 shares of company stock worth $193,450 in the last ninety days.

TSE WCP opened at C$7.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of C$4.75 billion and a PE ratio of 9.63. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of C$2.25 and a one year high of C$7.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.80.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$658.39 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 0.9599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

