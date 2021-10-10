Whitecap Resources’ (WCP) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at ATB Capital

ATB Capital reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources to C$8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.64.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE WCP opened at C$7.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of C$2.25 and a 12 month high of C$7.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$658.39 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 0.9599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.58%.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,473,636 shares in the company, valued at C$13,308,161.68. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 35,000 shares of company stock worth $193,450.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.