Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whiting Petroleum presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.63.

Shares of NYSE WLL opened at $62.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion and a PE ratio of -111.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average of $46.34. Whiting Petroleum has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $63.50.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $351.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.87 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

