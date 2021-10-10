Widercoin (WDR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $212,220.14

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. Widercoin has a market cap of $212,220.14 and approximately $20,009.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Widercoin has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar. One Widercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00065529 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.10 or 0.00134979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00086551 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,919.44 or 1.00033787 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,544.93 or 0.06456969 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Widercoin Profile

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Widercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Widercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Widercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

