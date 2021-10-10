WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) PT Raised to C$4.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WLDBF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of WildBrain from C$2.90 to C$3.10 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of WildBrain from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of WildBrain from C$3.60 to C$4.30 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.11.

WLDBF opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. WildBrain has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.23.

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04.

About WildBrain

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of content, television, and consumer products representation. It operates through the following segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. The Consumer Products Represented segment includes representation of internal and third-party brands.

