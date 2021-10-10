Wing (WING) Price Reaches $21.43 on Major Exchanges

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Wing coin can currently be bought for $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wing has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Wing has a total market capitalization of $40.01 million and $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00062892 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.52 or 0.00127480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00082351 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,801.68 or 1.00490352 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,385.09 or 0.06207272 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

