Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,883.07 ($63.80).

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,450 ($84.27) price objective on Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, September 27th. HSBC downgraded Wizz Air to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,500 ($58.79) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 5,350 ($69.90) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,450 ($71.20) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of Wizz Air stock traded down GBX 50 ($0.65) on Friday, hitting GBX 4,762 ($62.22). The company had a trading volume of 208,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,633. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of GBX 3,054 ($39.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,025.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,854.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

