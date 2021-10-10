World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Receives $59.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Loop Capital upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,040,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,497,000 after buying an additional 840,158 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 556.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $351,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 66,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,926,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WWE stock opened at $58.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. World Wrestling Entertainment has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $70.72. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.66.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 39.48% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $265.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

