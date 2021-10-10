Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Stake Reduced by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,803 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 25,468 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $43,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Xilinx by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,048 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $634,867,000 after acquiring an additional 77,718 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Xilinx by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,028,276 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $375,204,000 after buying an additional 52,088 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Xilinx by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,440,258 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $302,349,000 after buying an additional 731,857 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Xilinx by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,351,491 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $340,121,000 after buying an additional 146,092 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Xilinx by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,134,630 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $308,752,000 after buying an additional 130,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $156.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.01. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.23 and a 12-month high of $161.03.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $878.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.76 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on XLNX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.71.

In other news, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,086 shares in the company, valued at $5,562,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

