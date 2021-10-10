Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xperi Corp. is a product and technology licensing company which manufactures semiconductors and related products. Its technologies and intellectual property are deployed, in areas such as premium audio, computational imaging, computer vision, mobile computing and communications, memory, data storage, 3D semiconductor interconnect and packaging. Xperi Corporation, formerly known as Tessera Holding Corporation, is headquartered in San Jose, CA. “

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

NASDAQ XPER opened at $18.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.70. Xperi has a 12-month low of $12.17 and a 12-month high of $25.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.87.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $222.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.57 million. Xperi had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xperi will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Xperi by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 308,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after buying an additional 117,945 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Xperi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Xperi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Xperi by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 857,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,068,000 after purchasing an additional 24,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Xperi by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 558,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,167,000 after purchasing an additional 207,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

