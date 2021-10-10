Xponance Inc. Makes New Investment in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBIV. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 387,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in VBI Vaccines by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 7,451 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in VBI Vaccines by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,857,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,096,000 after buying an additional 681,530 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VBI Vaccines stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $762.90 million, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 2.04. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $4.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.60.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a negative net margin of 7,014.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

VBI Vaccines Profile

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

