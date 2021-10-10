XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 76,941 Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 76,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.08% of Abeona Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 330.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 931,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 715,520 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 802,843 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 53,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 112,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares during the last quarter. 27.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.65.

Shares of ABEO opened at $0.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.43. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $3.79.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Research analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, CFO Edward Carr sold 29,122 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $30,578.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 45,409 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $49,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,741 shares of company stock valued at $130,794. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

