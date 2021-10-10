XTX Topco Ltd Boosts Position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHS. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 33.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

NYSE:CHS opened at $4.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $549.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.92. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $7.29.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 40.13% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $472.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.35 million. Research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chico’s FAS Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

