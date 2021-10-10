XTX Topco Ltd Invests $88,000 in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DSKE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Daseke by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 30,436 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Daseke in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Daseke by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,264,000 after acquiring an additional 63,298 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Daseke in the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Daseke by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 22,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Daseke news, COO Rick Alan Williams sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $2,282,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,980.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSKE opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Daseke, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.88. The firm has a market cap of $617.63 million, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 2.14.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.40. Daseke had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 90.83%. The business had revenue of $404.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

DSKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Daseke in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daseke from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Daseke currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

