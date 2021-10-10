XTX Topco Ltd Lowers Position in Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)

XTX Topco Ltd lessened its stake in Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,260 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Otonomy worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 25.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otonomy in the first quarter worth $40,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otonomy in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otonomy during the first quarter valued at $85,000. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otonomy alerts:

Otonomy stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. Otonomy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 11.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average is $2.02. The company has a market cap of $95.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.00.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 67.24% and a negative net margin of 20,278.95%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otonomy, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Otonomy Profile

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.