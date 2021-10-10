XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $101,000 Investment in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Polygon Management Ltd. lifted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 13.3% during the first quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 2,435,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,957,000 after acquiring an additional 285,714 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,166,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 85.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,272,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after buying an additional 1,050,040 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,279,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

AUTL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autolus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $5.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.68. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $12.79.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.31 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,890.43% and a negative return on equity of 56.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.