XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $79,000 Investment in Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Genprex in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genprex during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Genprex by 168.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 15,832 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Genprex during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genprex by 10.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

GNPX opened at $2.47 on Friday. Genprex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $7.72. The company has a market cap of $117.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of -0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.35.

Genprex, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company’s lead product candidate is REQORSA immunogene therapy drug for non-small cell lung cancer. Its other technologies include GPX-002 gene therapy for diabetes, and ONCOPREX nanoparticle delivery system.

