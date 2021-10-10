XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NNBR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of NN by 18.2% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of NN by 27.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of NN by 72.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NN by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,084,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,806,000 after acquiring an additional 94,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NN by 1.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NN alerts:

NNBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NN from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

In other news, Director Raynard D. Benvenuti purchased 5,000 shares of NN stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $27,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,160.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $80,000. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

NNBR opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.33. NN, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.56 million, a PE ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 3.28.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $123.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.80 million. NN had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 32.94%. Equities analysts forecast that NN, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

See Also: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR).

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.