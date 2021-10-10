XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Stake in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Curis by 278.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,709,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202,509 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Curis by 276.4% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,583,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,910 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in Curis by 7.5% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,037,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,441,000 after purchasing an additional 141,602 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Curis by 9.8% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,971,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,912,000 after purchasing an additional 175,796 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Curis by 1.8% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,662,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,822,000 after purchasing an additional 29,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

CRIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

CRIS stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.57. Curis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.72 million, a P/E ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 2.90.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Curis had a negative net margin of 334.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 million. Analysts anticipate that Curis, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curis Profile

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

