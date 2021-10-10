XTX Topco Ltd Raises Stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,229 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 303.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,638,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,672 shares in the last quarter. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael Anthony Crawford acquired 20,100 shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $56,481.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,130,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,986,623.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOFV opened at $2.53 on Friday. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $7.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.55.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2,465.73% and a negative return on equity of 32.65%.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

