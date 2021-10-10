XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Curis by 278.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,709,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,079,000 after buying an additional 4,202,509 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Curis by 276.4% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,583,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,923,000 after buying an additional 2,631,910 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Curis by 7.5% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,037,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,441,000 after buying an additional 141,602 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Curis by 9.8% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,971,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,912,000 after buying an additional 175,796 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in Curis by 1.8% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,662,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after buying an additional 29,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

CRIS stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.57. Curis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.72 million, a P/E ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 2.90.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Curis had a negative net margin of 334.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 million. Analysts anticipate that Curis, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRIS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

