Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Xylem by 247.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.70.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $656,181.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $715,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,104 shares of company stock worth $11,394,095. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $121.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.85. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.14 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.30, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

