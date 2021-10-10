Yellow Cake’s (YCA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on the stock.

Shares of Yellow Cake stock opened at GBX 328.50 ($4.29) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £504.52 million and a P/E ratio of 13.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 299.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 276.15. Yellow Cake has a 1-year low of GBX 183.80 ($2.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 393.47 ($5.14).

Get Yellow Cake alerts:

About Yellow Cake

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Cake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Cake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.