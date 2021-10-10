Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 521.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $59.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $69.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.35.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. On average, analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

YUMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie cut Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.77.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

