Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) will announce $1.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.66 billion and the lowest is $1.65 billion. Agilent Technologies reported sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full year sales of $6.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.

A has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Societe Generale raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.82.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,400,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

NYSE:A traded down $2.85 on Tuesday, reaching $152.47. 904,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,014. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $100.65 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The firm has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

