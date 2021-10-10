Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.27 Million

Analysts expect that Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) will post $20.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.57 million. Aspen Group reported sales of $16.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full-year sales of $86.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $85.66 million to $86.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $102.88 million, with estimates ranging from $98.65 million to $107.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $19.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

ASPU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Northland Securities began coverage on Aspen Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.55.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPU traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.90. 115,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,352. The firm has a market cap of $147.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 0.65. Aspen Group has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $12.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.88.

In other news, Director Douglas Kass bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $56,870.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mathews bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $57,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 892,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,152,298.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 60,500 shares of company stock valued at $330,969 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Aspen Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 10,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aspen Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,272,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 34,515 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Aspen Group by 36.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Aspen Group by 21.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 21,220 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in Aspen Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 189,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.79% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

