Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Will Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.50) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aterian’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Aterian reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 900%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Aterian will report full-year earnings of ($4.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($3.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aterian.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. Aterian had a negative net margin of 75.72% and a negative return on equity of 70.90%. The business had revenue of $68.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.03 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATER. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Aterian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Aterian from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Aterian from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aterian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

ATER opened at $7.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.19. Aterian has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 3.21.

In other Aterian news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc sold 68,406 shares of Aterian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $489,102.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 259,406 shares of company stock worth $1,876,563. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATER. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,161,000. Avory & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,539,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,265,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,329,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,131,000. Institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

