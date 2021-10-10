Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $100.18 Million

Analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) will post $100.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $101.00 million and the lowest is $99.36 million. Dime Community Bancshares posted sales of $47.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full-year sales of $393.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $390.98 million to $396.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $415.24 million, with estimates ranging from $408.27 million to $422.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dime Community Bancshares.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.14). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $122.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.29 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dime Community Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 27,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $886,059.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 139,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,809 in the last quarter. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCOM. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 11.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,034 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 19.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,205 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 19,997 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 24.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,002 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 15,802 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter worth $572,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 21.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,462 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCOM stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.64. The stock had a trading volume of 69,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,488. Dime Community Bancshares has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

About Dime Community Bancshares

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

