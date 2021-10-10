Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) to Post -$0.48 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) to report earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Paratek Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.81). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $57.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.85 million.

PRTK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 32,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $163,993.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 954,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,077.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 9,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $49,623.04. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 380,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,711.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,419 shares of company stock worth $432,225. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTK. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.77. 118,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.72. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $11.23.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

