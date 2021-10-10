Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $136.12 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) will post $136.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Progress Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $136.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $136.03 million. Progress Software posted sales of $129.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progress Software will report full year sales of $549.70 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $550.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Progress Software.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $63,153.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1,663.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Shares of PRGS opened at $49.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.56 and a 200-day moving average of $45.70. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25. Progress Software has a one year low of $35.63 and a one year high of $53.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

