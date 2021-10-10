Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $19.39 on Thursday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $780.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 77.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,956,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,048,000 after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,181,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,045,000 after purchasing an additional 160,986 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,835,000 after acquiring an additional 43,547 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,374,000 after acquiring an additional 11,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 612.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 498,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 428,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.