Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Weber’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.13). The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Weber will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Weber.

Get Weber alerts:

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $157.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $668.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.87 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WEBR. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weber has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

WEBR traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $16.50. The stock had a trading volume of 164,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,307. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.05. Weber has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $20.44.

Weber Company Profile

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weber (WEBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.