Zacks: Analysts Expect Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) will report earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.12). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.26). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aeva Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 2,305.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 64,699 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 20.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 12,204 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the second quarter worth $809,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 23.9% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 25,369,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,152,000 after buying an additional 4,889,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the second quarter worth $8,101,000. 25.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AEVA opened at $7.37 on Friday. Aeva Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $21.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

