Zacks: Analysts Expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) to Announce $0.50 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.51. Alerus Financial reported earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 49.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $57.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.25 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 21.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

NASDAQ ALRS traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,245. The company has a market capitalization of $528.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.06. Alerus Financial has a twelve month low of $19.78 and a twelve month high of $34.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 186.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 67.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Alerus Financial by 105,540.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Alerus Financial by 28.4% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Alerus Financial by 30.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. 37.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

