Zacks: Analysts Expect Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) to Post $0.33 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) to post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atlas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Atlas posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Atlas had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $393.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATCO. Citigroup began coverage on Atlas in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATCO. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Atlas by 7.7% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 319,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlas by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,026,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,008,000 after acquiring an additional 47,375 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlas by 10.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 14,766 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Atlas by 5.1% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 840,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,978,000 after acquiring an additional 40,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Atlas by 62.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,537,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,981,000 after acquiring an additional 589,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

ATCO stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $14.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,483. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.11. Atlas has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.55%.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

