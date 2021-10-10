Zacks: Analysts Expect Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.95 Billion

Brokerages expect Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) to announce sales of $9.95 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.86 billion. Chubb reported sales of $10.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full year sales of $37.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.68 billion to $38.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $39.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.39 billion to $40.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.56.

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $4.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $182.78. 2,123,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,189. Chubb has a 1 year low of $116.50 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.28. The company has a market cap of $80.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at $26,908,602.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 8.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

