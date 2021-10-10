Zacks: Analysts Expect CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) to Announce $0.23 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. CNH Industrial reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 109.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CNH Industrial.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

CNHI stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.74 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average is $16.42. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $18.49.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 164,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 24,159 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 363,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 148,665 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Institutional investors own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNH Industrial (CNHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.