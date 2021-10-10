Zacks: Analysts Expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Million

Analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) will report sales of $1.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.47 million and the lowest is $730,000.00. Cue Biopharma reported sales of $700,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year sales of $12.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.98 million to $15.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cue Biopharma.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 802.72% and a negative return on equity of 56.84%.

NASDAQ:CUE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.15. The stock had a trading volume of 102,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,466. Cue Biopharma has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $17.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.33 million, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.63.

In other Cue Biopharma news, insider Anish Suri sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $304,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel R. Passeri purchased 3,400 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.72 per share, with a total value of $50,048.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $369,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 108,236 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 229.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 667,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after acquiring an additional 464,418 shares during the period. 58.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cue Biopharma (CUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.