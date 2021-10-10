Zacks: Analysts Expect e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) to Announce $0.13 EPS

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. e.l.f. Beauty reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $97.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.52 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company’s revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $1,869,901.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $311,147.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,104 shares of company stock worth $2,393,182. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ELF traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.64. 230,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,074. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.50 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.20. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $31.67.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.