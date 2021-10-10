Zacks: Analysts Expect e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) to Announce $0.13 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. e.l.f. Beauty reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $97.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.52 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company’s revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $1,869,901.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $311,147.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,104 shares of company stock worth $2,393,182. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ELF traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.64. 230,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,074. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.50 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.20. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $31.67.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

