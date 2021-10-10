Zacks: Analysts Expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to Announce $1.21 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) will report $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.23. Plexus posted earnings per share of $1.49 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plexus will report full year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $4.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $814.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.24 million. Plexus had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

PLXS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James set a $85.73 target price on shares of Plexus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Fox-Davies Capital raised shares of Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.76. 45,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.39. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.19. Plexus has a 12 month low of $64.35 and a 12 month high of $101.17.

In other news, Director J Joel Quadracci acquired 2,840 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.02 per share, with a total value of $249,976.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,719.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Plexus by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,510,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,229,000 after acquiring an additional 160,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Plexus by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,154,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,308,000 after acquiring an additional 43,282 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in Plexus by 25.5% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,205,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,594,000 after acquiring an additional 448,141 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Plexus by 9.2% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,448,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,076,000 after acquiring an additional 122,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Plexus by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,286,000 after acquiring an additional 18,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

