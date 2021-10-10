Zacks: Analysts Expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. STAG Industrial posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The company had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.43.

STAG Industrial stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.59. 413,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,638. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average of $38.51. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $43.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 76.72%.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $1,439,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at $3,377,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 299,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,053,000 after buying an additional 15,930 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 14.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 53,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 645,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,415,000 after buying an additional 23,594 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 6.0% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 618,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,153,000 after buying an additional 35,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth about $736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

