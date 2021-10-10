Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) to Post $0.50 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) will announce earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.46. Capstar Financial posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $32.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.21 million.

CSTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Capstar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ:CSTR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.75. 28,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Capstar Financial has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.90%.

In other news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $53,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sam B. Devane bought 2,000 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.20 per share, with a total value of $42,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 10,560 shares of company stock valued at $222,468. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Capstar Financial by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Capstar Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Capstar Financial by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 15,636 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Capstar Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Capstar Financial by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

