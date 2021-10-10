Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.53 Million

Analysts expect Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) to post $12.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.94 million and the lowest is $12.16 million. Edap Tms posted sales of $11.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full year sales of $56.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $55.41 million to $57.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $74.82 million, with estimates ranging from $67.07 million to $79.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Edap Tms.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter. Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 0.45%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDAP. Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in Edap Tms by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 164,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 60,578 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Saturna Capital CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the first quarter valued at $176,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Edap Tms in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Edap Tms in the second quarter valued at $195,000. 27.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EDAP opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.26. Edap Tms has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.71 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.75.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

