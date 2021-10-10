Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $116.94 Million

Equities analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) will announce sales of $116.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $116.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $117.13 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean posted sales of $87.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full year sales of $488.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $483.40 million to $492.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $491.99 million, with estimates ranging from $476.70 million to $500.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $117.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.73 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%.

A number of analysts recently commented on HCCI shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

In other news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $112,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 101,760.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

HCCI opened at $29.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $714.28 million, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $34.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.04.

Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

