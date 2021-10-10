Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.40. Hope Bancorp posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $137.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.16 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $51,457.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,377.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 34,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 26,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HOPE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,590. Hope Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 62.22%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

