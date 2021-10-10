Zacks: Brokerages Expect F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) will report $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.31. F.N.B. posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $307.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.00 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on FNB. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.47 price target (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.99.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $32,651.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter worth $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 92.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 16.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 167.0% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FNB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,489,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.25. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $13.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

