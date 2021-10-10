Zacks: Brokerages Expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $160.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) will post $160.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $160.00 million to $160.10 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust reported sales of $221.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $633.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $629.00 million to $638.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $600.30 million, with estimates ranging from $587.60 million to $613.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 38.61%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

Shares of PMT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.27. 581,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,991. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.15. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.46 and its 200-day moving average is $19.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 696.30%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,396,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,571,000 after acquiring an additional 667,214 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,788,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,214,000 after acquiring an additional 149,065 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 26.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,597,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,828,000 after acquiring an additional 971,638 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,176,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,864,000 after acquiring an additional 20,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,349,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,534,000 after acquiring an additional 86,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

