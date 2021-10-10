Zacks: Brokerages Expect Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $258.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) to report sales of $258.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $257.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $259.00 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Qualtrics International.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $249.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XM. Barclays increased their target price on Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Loop Capital upped their price target on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Qualtrics International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

In other news, CTO John Thimsen sold 5,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $228,720.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,176,930 shares in the company, valued at $47,077,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 11,160 shares of company stock worth $465,520 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Qualtrics International in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Qualtrics International stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $43.04. The stock had a trading volume of 488,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,237. Qualtrics International has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $57.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.64.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

