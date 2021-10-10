Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) to Announce $0.36 EPS

Analysts expect that Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Tivity Health posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $120.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.33 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 592.23% and a negative net margin of 4.55%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TVTY. Truist Securities cut their target price on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist cut their target price on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tivity Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.13.

In related news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $329,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 372,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,696.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the third quarter worth about $40,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Tivity Health by 22.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Tivity Health by 2.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 106,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Tivity Health by 359.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 103,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tivity Health by 90.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,211,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,876,000 after purchasing an additional 574,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

TVTY stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.28. The stock had a trading volume of 329,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,917. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.32. Tivity Health has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

